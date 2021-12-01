The Complete Limited Edition Mac Bundle | $30 | StackSocial



Just got a new Mac and need to add on a bunch of stuff? You can get a dozen apps related to g raphics, t ask m anagement, PDF, c loud, VPN, b rainstorming, and more in this bundle from StackSocial. The sum of their individual prices is over $1000, but you can o wn them all for just $30. It’s nice to just own an app license , isn’t it? For the most part, apps have gone away from the “buy once and you own the license” model to becoming a subscription service and one more thing to worry about on your monthly bills. It’s good to just be able to just pay a flat $30 and have access to these apps forever.