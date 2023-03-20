It's all consuming.
Save Big With the Week-Long Discover Samsung Sale on TVs, Phones, Appliances and More

It's time for a spring refresh, so grab a new fridge, smartphone, or TV for a great price.

Brittany Vincent
Save some serious cash on everything from smartphones to TVs to appliances during the Discover Samsung sales event.
Graphic: Brittany Vincent

It’s that time again! The spring Discover Samsung Event has sprung, and that means it’s a great time to save on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, monitors, soundbars, home appliances, and more.

Spring Discover Samsung Event | Samsung

This seasonal sale is one of the best ways to get your favorite Samsung tech at major discounts, whether that means a new Galaxy S23 device, the aesthetically-pleasing Frame TV, and even new washers and dryers for a major laundry level up.

Typically, this sale runs through Sunday, March 26, with weeklong sales and 24-hour daily deals you can swoop in and pick up. There are also tech bundles announced each day, so you’ll want to keep checking back for more. Right now, you can find these sales running all week long. Still, stock won’t last forever at these prices, so if you find something you like, it’s best to jump on it ASAP!

Check out the sales below for our top picks that you won’t want to miss.

Phones and Tablets

Headphones/Earbuds

  • Galaxy Buds2 | $109 
  • Galaxy Buds2 Pro | $199

Wearables

  • Galaxy Watch5 LTE | $299

TVs

Audio

Monitors

  • 55-inch Odyssey Ark Monitor | $1,999
  • 32-inch M8 Smart Monitor | $549

Appliances

  • Bespoke Smart Slide-in Gas Range 6.0 cu ft. w/ Smart Dial, Air Fry & Wifi in White Glass | $1,649
  • Smart Slim Over-the-Range Microwave | $429
  • StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher in Black Stainless Steel | $699
  • Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2,499 
  • Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2,049
  • Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer | $799
  • Smart Electric Dryer | $799
  • Smart Gas Dryer | $899

While these particular offers are up for grabs all week, there are plenty of great daily deals, too. Each item is set to be discounted for 24 hours. Be sure to check out each day’s set of sales or some serious savings before they disappear!

Discover Samsung - Daily Deal
24 hour deals
Discover Samsung - Daily Deal

Discover Samsung!
Each day this week, Samsung highlights their bestsellers with 24-hour deals and four-hour flash sales.

Tech