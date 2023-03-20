Save Big With the Week-Long Discover Samsung Sale on TVs, Phones, Appliances and More

It’s that time again! The spring Discover Samsung Event has sprung, and that means it’s a great time to save on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, 4K and 8K TVs, monitors, soundbars, home appliances, and more.
Spring Discover Samsung Event | Samsung
This seasonal sale is one of the best ways to get your favorite Samsung tech at major discounts, whether that means a new Galaxy S23 device, the aesthetically-pleasing Frame TV, and even new washers and dryers for a major laundry level up.
Typically, this sale runs through Sunday, March 26, with weeklong sales and 24-hour daily deals you can swoop in and pick up. There are also tech bundles announced each day, so you’ll want to keep checking back for more. Right now, you can find these sales running all week long. Still, stock won’t last forever at these prices, so if you find something you like, it’s best to jump on it ASAP!
Check out the sales below for our top picks that you won’t want to miss.
Phones and Tablets
- Galaxy Tab S8 Series | Save up to $650
- Galaxy S23 Series | Save up to $750
- Galaxy Z Fold4 | $1,099 | Save $700
- Galaxy Z Flip4 | $599 | Save $400
- Certified Re-Newed Device Galaxy S Series Devices| Starting at $442
Headphones/Earbuds
Wearables
- Galaxy Watch5 LTE | $299
TVs
- The Serif Smart TV | Starting at $899
- The Premiere Smart TV| Starting at $2,799
- The Frame Smart TV | Starting at $899
- The Terrace Outdoor Smart TV | Starting at $2,999
- The Freestyle Smart TV | $699
Audio
- Q Series Soundbars | Starting at $349
- Sound Tower | Starting at $299
Monitors
Appliances
- Bespoke Smart Slide-in Gas Range 6.0 cu ft. w/ Smart Dial, Air Fry & Wifi in White Glass | $1,649
- Smart Slim Over-the-Range Microwave | $429
- StormWash 48 dBA Dishwasher in Black Stainless Steel | $699
- Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2,499
- Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator | $2,049
- Large Capacity Smart Top Load Washer | $799
- Smart Electric Dryer | $799
- Smart Gas Dryer | $899
While these particular offers are up for grabs all week, there are plenty of great daily deals, too. Each item is set to be discounted for 24 hours. Be sure to check out each day’s set of sales or some serious savings before they disappear!