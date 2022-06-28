5% Off Order of $500 or More | HP | Promo Code 5JULY4HP

10 % Off Order of $1. 0 00 or More | HP | Promo Code 10JULY4HP

HP Envy Laptop | $665 | HP | Promo Code 5JULY4HP

HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop | $990 | HP | Promo Code 10JULY4HP

HP has kicked off its Fourth of July sales event and is offering some great bulk discounts. You can save 5% off entire orders of $500 or more with the promo code 5JULY4HP. Got over $1000 in your cart? Well, you’ll be able to actually save 10% on your order with the promo code 10JULY4HP. Need help finding yourself a new laptop that would qualify for either of these codes? No problem!

The Envy is a 13.3" 1080p laptop packing an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s discounted right now down to $700, but after entering 5JULY4HP you’ll bring that down to $665.

Want something a bit fancier ? The Spectre is a 360° convertible laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The display is 3072 x 1920 at 16". It’s been discounted down to $1100, but the promo code 10JULY4HP will set you up with $990.

