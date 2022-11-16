Elev8 Delta 8 | 30% Off | Vida Optima | Promo Code: GIZMODO30



If the holidays are hella stressful for you—or for your best friend who’s heading home for the first time in a few years—some Delta 8 THC might be the move. Vida Optima’s Delta 8 line includes gummies, caramels, and fruit chews, to kick back and chill out. The gummies and fruit chews in particular are a higher strength—25mg of hemp-derived THC in each vegan bite. Though if you scale down to the 10mg in caramels or gummies, you’ll enjoy a buzzy, relaxed high that calms you down during holiday stress. Drop ‘em in your best friend’s holiday care package, or take one before sitting down for a contentious dessert course with the fam.