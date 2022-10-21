Best Buy is running a campaign right now on a n umber of different Google and Samsung smartphones. Receive up to $20 0 in Best Buy store credit or just knock off up to $350 with qualified activation. We’ve gathered up the opportunities to save below.

Samsung’s latest in its lineup of foldable phones—the Z Fold4 has a full screen on the front which can then be opened to reveal an even larger screen inside. Right now, it’s $350 off.

If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for your taste, you can still take pleasure in a foldable option with the Z Flip4— c urrently $300 off at Best Buy.

If you want something a little more standard, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship phone and right now you can save $350 with qualified activation.

The Google phones aren’t offering flat discounts like the Samsung ones, but what you will get is a free $200 gift card to spend at Best Buy when you buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro. And if you’re anything like me, that will be fully spent almost immediately.

If the Google Pixel 7 Pro packs too much punch for you, you’ll be happy with the Google Pixel 7. One less camera lens among some other differences but significantly more affordable. This one will grant you a $100 Best Buy gift card.