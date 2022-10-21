Best Buy is running a campaign right now on a number of different Google and Samsung smartphones. Receive up to $200 in Best Buy store credit or just knock off up to $350 with qualified activation. We’ve gathered up the opportunities to save below.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 (512GB) | $350 off
Samsung’s latest in its lineup of foldable phones—the Z Fold4 has a full screen on the front which can then be opened to reveal an even larger screen inside. Right now, it’s $350 off.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 (128GB) | $300 off
If the Z Fold4 is too much screen for your taste, you can still take pleasure in a foldable option with the Z Flip4—currently $300 off at Best Buy.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (256GB) | $350 off
If you want something a little more standard, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s flagship phone and right now you can save $350 with qualified activation.
Google Pixel 7 Pro (256GB) | Free $200 Gift Card
The Google phones aren’t offering flat discounts like the Samsung ones, but what you will get is a free $200 gift card to spend at Best Buy when you buy a Google Pixel 7 Pro. And if you’re anything like me, that will be fully spent almost immediately.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB) | Free $100 Gift Card
If the Google Pixel 7 Pro packs too much punch for you, you’ll be happy with the Google Pixel 7. One less camera lens among some other differences but significantly more affordable. This one will grant you a $100 Best Buy gift card.