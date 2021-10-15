Friday the 13th Collection [Blu-ray] | $90 | Amazon

The Critters Collection [Blu-ray] | $24 | Amazon

The Fly Collection [Blu-ray] | $48 | Amazon

It’s spooky season so that means it is time to watch all the horror movies of Halloweens past. You know you have a good horror movie on your hands when countless inferior sequels have been made riding its blood-soaked coattails. You can save up to 52% on these Blu-ray collections. So heat up a bowl of popcorn, light your jack-o-lantern of ambiance, and watch the blood and guts fly every where in these iconic series.