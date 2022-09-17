Samsung 24" Odyssey CRG5 Curved Gaming Monitor | $170 | Samsung



It would be best if you had that professional gaming monitor or upgrade you have been pushing off for all this time. Now is the time to grab one up, for today only as Samsung’s deal of the day. The Samsung 24" Odyssey CRG5 premium gaming monitor is on sale for only $170. With a 1ms response time, screen pixels change color with a near-instant response. This means your real-life reaction time displays instantaneously on screen. The AMD FreeSync premium gives you smooth gameplay with adaptive technology that reduces screen tearing, stutter, and input latency. Enjoy the curve of your monitor and keep pulverizing your enemies. Save $80 today only, you won’t regret it.