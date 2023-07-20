It's all consuming.
Save 75% On This 17" Laptop If You Grab It Today

This laptop is excellent for working on the go, and down by $900 today.

Jason Coles
This laptop has a stunning screen that’s big enough for all of your needs.
Image: Jason Coles

This SGIN 17" Laptop is currently on sale with a huge 75% off, making it just $300 instead of $1200. This laptop has a lovely 17-inch screen that’ll have shows and spreadsheets alike looking all kinds of shiny thanks to its 1080p display, it also has 4GB of RAM and a 128GB of storage too, so it should be up to the task of web-based tasks and work stuff with no problems.

SGIN 17" Laptop | $300 | 75% Off

The SGIN 17" Laptop doesn’t have the power needed for more complex tasks or gaming, but for people hoping to snag themselves a new work laptop, or those who just want a big screen to watch things on or do cloud gaming on, this laptop has you covered. 

