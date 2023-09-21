Save $70 On the Top-Rated Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Therabody has been our go-to for massagers for a long time, and the Theragun Mini is one of their very best. The Theragun Mini is pocket-sized yet more than powerful enough to deal with the worst aches and pains you can inflict on yourself, and right now the 1st-gen model is on sale at Best Buy for $130 — that’s 35% off the regular $200 price tag.

Theragun Mini massager (1st gen) | $130 | Best Buy

It’s easy to see why we’re so fond of the Theragun Mini, and Best Buy’s reviewers agree with us — the Theragun Mini has a stellar 4.8-star average rating. It has three adjustable speeds, going all the way up to 2400 PPMs for those really gnarly knots, and despite all that power it’s amazingly quiet, thanks Therabody’s brushless motor with QuietForce technology. One full charge of the battery is good for up to 150 hours of soothing relief, and the Theragun Mini’s small size and weight (2.9 pounds) make it an ideal travel partner to help you unkink yourself after a long drive or flight. Grab the $200 Theragun Mini for just $130 at Best Buy now before this sale ends.