Alpha Z Pro 4K + Flying Fox 4K Wide Angle Dual Camera Drones Bundle | $160 | StackSocial



Summer is pretty much here and it’s time for a new toy to play with during these beautiful months. Better yet, two new toys, but for the price of one. The Alpha Z Pro 4K + Flying Fox 4K wide-angle dual camera drones bundle keeps your hunger to fly things fed. The Alpha Z Pro has a 4K wide-angle front camera with a 90-degree adjustment that is viewed in real-time with the compatible wi-fi app. This drone stabilized on its own with the Altitude Hold mode to get those perfect views from the bottom camera (720p). The Flying Fox has a 4K HD camera that provides details 4 times that of 1080 pixels. This drone also has gesture control which lets you snap photos and videos with simple hand gestures. Both drones come equipped with on-key automatic return. You want have to worry about crashing your drone during a landing. Hit the sky’s now and save $238.