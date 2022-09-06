Everything Everywhere All At Once [Blu-ray] | $15 | Amazon

This film by the duo of directors known simply as Daniels blew up upon release—becoming the highest-grossing A24 movie yet. Everything works here (everywhere all at once). The VFX and stunt choreography are outstanding, but it’s the cast’s performances that really shine. Michelle Yeoh, James Hong, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, and Jamie Lee Curtis are all on their A-game , but more importantly, they just look like they’re having so much fun making this. If you missed the chance to see this in theaters three times like I did, you can now watch it at home. Might as well buy it though because you’ll want to watch it more than once. The Blu-ray is now available for just $1 5. This is a film I’m looking forward to watching all the behind-the-scenes content and checking out the commentary because I have not stopped thinking about it since I first saw it.