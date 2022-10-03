Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 | $141 | Amazon

There’s a lot of cool stuff you can build into your Twitch stream to give it that professional feeling from transitions and overlays to effects and pop-up windows and more. Though it can get a bit unwieldy assigning everything to keyboard shortcuts or having to scroll through lists of scenes to activate in OBS Studio. That’s where a studio controller comes in. The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 has 15 different macro keys which can all be assigned to separate actions. The visual look of the buttons is all customizable with tons of additional icons to fit your needs. A mazon has it for 6 % off at the moment.