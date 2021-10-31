iWalk Magnetic Power Bank | $19 | Promo Code 30N6U1WL + Clip Coupon



Every iPhone user needs a MagSafe charger period. Having a dead phone is a thing of the past nowadays. You will never feel out of touch or lost with this charger in your possession. This power bank supports the iPhone 12 and 13 line of phones. It will provide fast charging via 7.5Ws. The 6000mah will keep your phone going day and night. There are also LED indicators to let you know how much power your battery has left. Also conveniently placed on the back of the battery pack is one of those finger rings so you can easily secure your phone in your hand or use it as a phone stand. Save 54% today with promo code 30N6U1WL + clip coupon and keep your phone juiced up!