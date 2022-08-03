Rockpals 1300W Portable Power Station | $770 | Amazon | Promo Code 10M81WSA



A portable power station is the only way to camp if you’re an indoor kid like me. Take this Rockpals 1300W power station for example. Charge up to 10 devices simultaneously and even power high-power tools and appliances like a refrigerator, hair dryer, blender, electric grills, you name it. You’ll be the bell of the ball at the RV campsite with everyone coming over wanting to charge their phones and ask for a smoothie. It’s also a solar generator which is a great source of power in case of emergencies. The Rockpals 1300W power station is $400 off when you clip the coupon on the item page, but you can also enter the promo code 10M81WSA to save an additional 10%.