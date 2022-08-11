Rockland 20", 28" 2 Piece Expandable Abs Spinner Set | $163 | 52% Off | Bed Bath & Beyond

Whoosh your luggage from the car, to the airport, to the plane, to baggage claim with this 52% off luggage duo at Bed Bath & Beyond. Made with acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene or “ABS ,” a durable, lightweight material, these can handle bonking around in cargo, but don’t weigh a ton . Ditch the old gym duffel—the smaller of the two is the perfect carry-on size that’s easy to lift and easy to maneuver , with wheels that rotate 360 degrees. Interior mesh and expandable zippers keep you organized—and give you wiggle room if you overpack, especially since that ABS material won’t outweigh the luggage limit. 52% off is a total deal— swipe these and set sights on your next destination.