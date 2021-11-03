Logitech G502 HERO Gaming Mouse (Wired) | $40 | Amazon

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse (Wireless) | $100 | Amazon

I’m not easily won over by a lot of tech with a “gaming label.” Usually, I just like to make fun of stuff like “gamer mousepads” that appear to be functionally the same as a normal mousepad, but they somehow light up. Gaming mice are legitimately something of value though. As someone who plays PC games like Destiny 2, I genuinely get use out of having extra buttons to map to. If you’re looking for a good gaming mouse, let me show you Logitech’s G502 wireless L ightspeed gaming mouse, which is $100 at Amazon. The impressive accessory boasts 1 ms wireless connectivity, making it particularly accurate. Most exciting for me though is its 11 programmable buttons. That level of customization makes this little black and blue guy into a perfect companion for shooters especially. For even more savings, you can get the wired Logitech G502 HERO g aming m ouse for a measly $40. If you have the USB port to spare, it’s a no-brainer .



This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 12/29/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 11/03/2021.