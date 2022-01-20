Gaming laptops are becoming pretty damn impressive. In the last year, we’ve started seeing manufacturers somehow manage to stuff the latest Nvidia RTX 30 Series into their laptops. And with supply chain shortages and increasing demand for these GPU, a laptop that already has one built-in is a great option to get your hands on a rig that has one. Aside from just that, there are plenty of reasons to prefer getting yourself a gaming laptop as opposed to a desktop. Even though they may run you a little more and may have a lower ceiling in performance than a desktop might, the compact convenience of a laptop speaks for itself. We’ve gathered the best gaming laptop for 2022.

The Razer Blade 14 strikes the perfect balance between performance, style, portability, and value. It’s got an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, a 1TB SDD, 16GB of memory, and QHD 160Hz display. Much of the price of a gaming laptop comes down to the GPU packaged inside and the RTX 3070 is a solid option that won’t kill your wallet while still providing plenty of graphical power that will be fairly future-proof. If you want to push it a bit further in the same form factor, you can get it with the RTX 3080, but that will run you $600 more.

Despite what some hardcore PC gaming gatekeepers might tell you, it is possible to get a pretty good gaming laptop for under $1,000. Sure, you’re not gonna be playing the latest expansive AAA open-world with graphic setting pumped up to Ultra, but what this will grant you is steady entry-level performance at a fair price point. It also comes with one month of PC Game Pass which is chock-full of some stellar indie gems that you’ll have no problem playing on this build.

If you want the best of the best, look no further than the Razer Blade 15. With an Nvidia RTX 3080 under the hood, you’ll be able to crack up those visual settings to Ultra no problem. And even if you opt to go down a model to get the Razer Blade packed with a 3070 instead, you’ll be able to handle most of what gaming has to offer today and will offer in the coming years. Beyond the GPU, it’s got an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, a 1TB SDD, 32GB of memory, and QHD 240Hz display. Plus, the RGB keyboard is always fun. This thing can run pretty hot, though, so keep it on a flat surface and not the comforter on your bed unless you want the fan gasping for air.



The point of choosing a gaming laptop versus a desktop PC is pretty obvious—portability. So what’s the best at doing that? Well, I gotta say it’s the Asus ROG Zephyrus. A versatile yet powerful option that comes in at only 3.64 lbs. So what kind of specs are we dealing with? Well, it’s got an AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a dang Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, all in a 14" form factor. The screen is also 1440P QHD and capable of 120Hz. It’s lightweight and packs a serious punch. An excellent choice for the hardcore gamer who doesn’t want to be stuck camping in one spot.

Best With a Large Screen : Alienware X17 Gaming Laptop



Gaming on a portable machine doesn’t mean you need to fully compromise on screen size. The Alienware X17 comes in at 17.3" and packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also can run at a staggering refresh rate of 360Hz; however, the display is only 1080p . This laptop is well equipped for the competitive shooter player who needs to see their opponent nice and large on a responsive screen.