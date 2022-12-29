Bowflex Weight Bench | $250 | Amazon
Is it cliche to buy fitness products this close to New Year’s? Sure, but cliches exist for a reason. A new calendar year is a perfect excuse to start a new habit or kick an old one. If you’re looking to start working out on January 1st, you may be interested to know that Bowflex is currently offer a 50% discount on their weight bench. It’s designed for using with dumbbells, can hold up to 600 pounds, and is adjustable so you can work out in any position. A great deal on a new habit.