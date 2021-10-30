14" MacBook Pro (Late 2021) - 512GB | $1,950 | Amazon



14" MacBook Pro (Late 2021) - 1TB | $2,450 | Amazon

It’s that time of year again when you need to treat yourself or your favorite person to a new Macbook Pro. The new MacBook is a beast of a machine. You can choose between the M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. This machine is perfectly powerful for all types of users. From the casual browser and player to the heavy creators. The GPU has up to thirteen times faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games. This computer contains 64GB of unified memory so everything you do will be quick and seamless. No slow processing speeds over here. You will also have up to 8TB of storage for lighting fast processes. The 1080p facetime camera is a nice touch as well. the best feature of the Macbook Pro is the battery life. you will have up to 17 hours of battery with this baby. Save $50 today and keep browsing and creating in the most efficient way.