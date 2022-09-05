Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop | $2580 | Amazon



Do you want an Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop with 15% off at $2580? That’s a fair bit of money, but this laptop has pretty much everything you need to keep it going for a few years to come. The Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop has an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads for incredible processing power, has an RTX 3080 Ti to make sure your games look completely unparalleled , has an amazingly fast display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nit brightness, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and state-of-the-art custom cooling to help regulate all of that power and keep it from overheating. It’s a great way to help you keep up with gaming on PC without having to get a proper desktop .