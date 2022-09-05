Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop | $2580 | Amazon
Do you want an Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop with 15% off at $2580? That’s a fair bit of money, but this laptop has pretty much everything you need to keep it going for a few years to come. The Acer Predator Triton Gaming Laptop has an Intel Core i9-12900H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads for incredible processing power, has an RTX 3080 Ti to make sure your games look completely unparalleled, has an amazingly fast display with a 240Hz refresh rate and 500 nit brightness, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and state-of-the-art custom cooling to help regulate all of that power and keep it from overheating. It’s a great way to help you keep up with gaming on PC without having to get a proper desktop.