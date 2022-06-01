Xbox Series S + Elden Ring | $320 | Amazon

I still haven’t beaten Elden Ring. I love the game endlessly, but I’ve put over a hundred hours in so far and then other games started coming out that looked real nice and I needed to step away. I miss the long stretching Lands Between ... The hidden secrets around every corner ... The game is a masterpiece and I will finish it. If you’ve been living under a rock, Elden Ring is the recently released open-world game from developer From Software of Dark Souls fame. Now if the name Dark Souls scare you off as being too difficult, fear not. Elden Ring is the most approachable game in From’s lineup by far. The combat is still demanding and rewards patience, but by being open-world, you have plenty of options on what to tackle when you’re ready plus many different choices on how to build your character. Ranged magic is a great way for new players to engage with the world. And now you can get the game bundled with an Xbox Series S for $40 off ... Hmmm ... I may go finish it right now.