Therabody Theragun Mini | $160 | 20% Off | Best Buy
The luxurious and mysterious Therabody Theragun Mini is 20% off at Best Buy—a reasonable $160. Three speeds (oooh), brushless motors (quiet!), and under 1.5 pounds (wow!), this Theragun is small, but packs a punch. The machine’s rapid percussion soothes knots and tension quickly and its ergonomic handle makes working out tough spots as easy as a sweep of the arm. This latest model comes with a neat travel pouch— stow the Theragun Mini away for the big game (or vacation) and experience deep muscle massage when you need it most. Get this luxe little slice of wellness tech for 20% off.