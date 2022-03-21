Nerf Super Soaker Breach Blast | $30 | Amazon

Spring is here, which means in some parts of the country it’s totally appropriate to start squirting people with water, and some of them might even enjoy it. So, you’re gonna need a super soaker (because let’s be honest, there isn’t a better water gun), and luckily, the Nerf Super Soaker Breach Blast is on sale right now for just $30 at Amazon. This blaster has a 50 fluid ounce capacity and can fire up to 38 feet away, giving you range and enough water to thoroughly soak your unsuspecting victims. It’s the perfect gift for yourself as the heat of summer begins its approach.