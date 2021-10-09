TREBLAB X3 Pro: True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds | $64 | StackSocial

Back in the day, my favorite headphones were those behind the head “ street style” headphones. Not just because I looked “ so cool” wearing them, they were great because they did not fall off of my head like those “ not cool” looking headphones that went over the top of your head . With the Treblab X3 Pro, you will look “ cool” and know that these earbuds will not fall off during the most crucial part of your song or workout . The sound quality of these earbuds is crisp with solid deep bass. They are IPX7 rated (sweatproof) which means they can endure any sport or activity you throw at them. With a Bluetooth connectivity range of 33 feet, you will not need to carry your phone around to stay jamming . The battery will last up to a whopping 45 hours. 9 hours on a single charge plus four additional charges in the charging case. You should get to dancing and save $35 today.