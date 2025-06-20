Save $300 on Lifetime Access to Jillian Michaels' Fitness App

The vast majority of people who make fitness their New Year's resolution drop out before the end of January. Odds are, the ones who give up either didn't want to pay the high costs of joining a gym, or didn't have access to a vast library of expert workout videos for beginners all the way up to expert so they could work out at home. StackSocial's 66% off deal on lifetime access to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App solves both problems so you can keep at your healthy activities year-round. A one-time payment of $150 — $300 below its regular price — gets you lifetime access to thousands of workouts that you can take and do anywhere.