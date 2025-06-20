Save $300 on Lifetime Access to Jillian Michaels' Fitness App
Turbocharge your new year's fitness resolution with over 1,000 expert workout videos for users from beginners to experts.
The vast majority of people who make fitness their New Year's resolution drop out before the end of January. Odds are, the ones who give up either didn't want to pay the high costs of joining a gym, or didn't have access to a vast library of expert workout videos for beginners all the way up to expert so they could work out at home. StackSocial's 66% off deal on lifetime access to Jillian Michaels: The Fitness App solves both problems so you can keep at your healthy activities year-round. A one-time payment of $150 — $300 below its regular price — gets you lifetime access to thousands of workouts that you can take and do anywhere.
One of the world's best and most famous fitness experts, Jillian Michaels created this award-winning app to help anyone of any fitness level reach their goals, and they're all customizable so you can eliminate portions that don't agree with you or tailor it to only the equipment you have access to. It also comes with Jillian Michaels' Advanced Meal Planner System, audio-only workouts, pre- and post-natal workouts, meditations, and more. One $150 buy at StackSocial brings you a massive wealth of healthy workouts and other tips that you can use for a lifetime.