Advertisement

Famistar W500C Electric Folding Treadmill | $400 | Walmart

If you’re thinking of getting fitter but like the convenience of doing it at home, the Famistar’s W500C Powerful Folding Electric Treadmill is for you. This compact treadmill is ideal for running, jogging, interval training, and walking. Exercise that’s safe, easy, and convenient is ideal. Being able just to get up and start a run without leaving your space might be all the motivation you need. The easy-to-read digital display can track distance, speed, time, and calories. If you need help getting started, there are twelve preset programs to target specific goals you’ve set. This is an excellent item for apartments or small spaces as it folds up flat and can be hidden away. It’s also 43 % off!

