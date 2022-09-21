Razer Limited Edition Boba Fett Xbox Wireless Controller | $150 | Amazon

Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Xbox Wireless Controller | $150 | Amazon

The Book of Boba Fett premiered earlier this year and with a new Star Wars movie or show comes more Star Wars merch! Check out these two Xbox controllers from Razer inspired by our two favorite Mandalorians—Boba Fett and, uh, the Mandalorian. I guess technically his name is Din Djarin, but we’re just gonna keep calling him the Mandalorian (at the very least Mando). They each come with a charming stand also decked out in the character’s colors. Normally these run for $180, but right now they’re discounted down to $150.