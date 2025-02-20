Save 30% On Frames or Go BOGO During GlassesUSA's Big Sale

The good folks at GlassesUSA must be watching the weather reports and seeing those Arctic temperatures and winter storms. They know you don’t want to venture out to shop for new frames for your glasses and sunglasses, so they’re running some amazing offers to let you score great new frames and have them shipped free so you never have to leave home.

Use the BOGOFREE code at checkout to get a free pair of glasses or sunglasses frames when you purchase one, or use SAVE30 to get one set of frames for 30% off with basic-prescription lenses.

Buy 1 Get 1 Set of Frames for Free | GlassesUSA | Code: BOGOFREE

Save 30% on Frames | GlassesUSA | Code: SAVE30

GlassesUSA has thousands of frame styles for men and women, with every color and shape imaginable. Premium frames from leading brands like Ray-Ban and others can be found on their site, and there’s an easy and intuitive matchmaking quiz waiting for you there to help you narrow down your choices. You can even “try them on” to see how they look with GlassesUSA’s Virtual Try-On feature. If you don’t have your prescription handy, GlassesUSA has a free Prescription Scanner app that can actually pull your prescription from your current pair of glasses.

Advertisement

Head there now for the great deals and save yourself a trip in the frigid outdoors — use the BOGOFREE code to get a second pair of frames for free when you buy one, or use the SAVE30 code for 30% off a single set of frames.