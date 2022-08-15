Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Bora Purple) | $30 in Samsung Credit | Samsung

Galaxy Buds2 Pro (Graphite)

Galaxy Buds2 Pro (White)

Last week , Samsung unveiled everythin g new in its lineup of Galaxy products, of which are the new Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Enjoy the studio-quality sound and intelligent active noise cancellation. They also feature an Intelligent Conversation Mode. When the earbuds detect your own voice, they’ll automatically reduce the volume and switch over to Ambient Mode without you lifting a finger. When preordering, you’ll receive $30 in Samsung credit. Also, Samsung is a llowing for $75 in trade-in-credit with any Galaxy Buds in any condition ($50 with any wireless audio). Plus, you’ll receive a free single charging pad.