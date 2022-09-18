Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (512GB) | $1,200 | Samsung



Samsung 15" Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 (1TB) | $ 1,400 | Samsung

Samsung is pulling out all the stops in this 24-hour Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 flash sale. Upgrade your current pc or buy an amazing gift for a loved one. This pc comes equipped with the lightning-fast Intel Core i7 processor and two storage options (512GB, 1TB). This machine is a 2-in-1 device, if you get fed up with the keyboard, just flip the screen around and it’s in tablet mode. Enjoy the stunning visuals provided by the sAMOLED touchscreen that is 33% brighter than your average display. Choose from three color options, silver, graphite, and burgundy. Save $250 on either internal memory option for today only.

