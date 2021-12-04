HP 11" Touch Screen Chromebook | $349 | BestBuy



Your phone just isn’t enough and you need a bigger computer, but not too big. This powerful HP touch screen Chromebook is the perfect fit. Ripping through your tasks with the detachable keyboard is a breeze. The kickstand included with this PC makes a covenant set up whenever you are. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c gives you the speed you want in a computer as well as holding a good charge. With the 8GB LPDDR4x memory and 64 GB eMMC storage, that extra boost in performance and storage makes this baby extremely practical. Save $250 today and give yourself the option of an on-the-go computer.