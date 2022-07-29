Koolaburra by Ugg Women’s Milo Slipper | $45 | 25% Off | Amazon

Everything old is new again, as they say! Uggs have come back in a big way, and Koolaburra, Ugg’s lifestyle brand for all ages, has made a splash on Amazon. A durable mule slipper with a rubber sole, the Milo slipper is a dorm essential and a work-from-home staple. These are cozy enough to shuffle around the dorms, durable enough to make a run for the dining hall before close. Though Uggs are known to be comfortable right out of the box, these Koolaburra slippers form to your feet for a personalized fit. Keep your feet warm and your brain focused!