It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Peripherals

Save 23% On The Amazing Google Pixel Watch And Live Your Best Smartwatch Life

This awesome watch can do so many things, and it's stylish to boot.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This amazing watch can track your health, give you alerts, and make you look good.
This amazing watch can track your health, give you alerts, and make you look good.
Image: Jason Coles

The impressive Google Pixel Watch is currently on sale with 23% off, which means you can grab it for just $270, instead of the usual $350. This smartwatch includes a Fitbit activity tracker, has a really clean design, and works incredibly well with Google phones, Google Wallet, and more.

Google Pixel Watch | $270 | 23% Off

The Google Pixel Watch can even be used to contact people in an emergency, make calls in general, manage messages, and even give directions via Google Maps, it’s a true credit to smartwatches everywhere, and it looks substantially better than most smartwatches on the market as well.

Advertisement