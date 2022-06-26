Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus | $100 | StackSocial



You know those mornings when your significant other is cranky and telling you that they almost suffocated you with a pillow last night. Your snoring kept them up. Eliminate that snoring with the Snore Circle electronic muscle stimulator. The high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm detect your snoring and emit a small, harmless electrical current (EMA+TENS) to stimulate the nerve under your chin. The muscles around your throat tighten and your airway opens up to quiet the snoring and you sleep soundly. No matter how earth rumbling your snores are, the 30 different intensity levels controls those sleeping growls. Stop the disruptive sleeping behaviors now and save 15%.