Look, we all want to feel like the main character of the airport, an experienced flyer who has their stuff together— l iterally! Take advantage of Dagne Dover’s mix-and-match travel kits: bundle two favorites for 1 5% off . The brand’s chic-meets-organized vibe emphasizes muted colors (like cult-hit camel) in plush, flexible Neoprene. The interiors of the bags are durable Repreve, made of recycled plastic bottles. My pick for the travel kits? The medium Landon is the perfect duffel for an overhead compartment, and can pair with the Ace fanny pack for easy access to your passport at security. Excluded from the kits but noteworthy is Dagne Dover’s newest launch, the Frankie Jewelry Case, which solves the problem: can I pack necklaces without tangling them? The answer is yes. Level-headedness comes from organizati on. Bon voyage!

