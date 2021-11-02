Hertzko Soft Pet Brush | $12 | Amazon | Promo Code 15AN145W



The truth about cats and dogs ... those mothers shed. Kind of a lot. Dogs typically need a little assistance staying tidy and tangle-free, whereas cats are self-cleaning ovens. But that means hairballs. The point is, this Soft Pet Brush by Hertzko is $12 on Amazon with promo code 15AN145W. That’s 15% savings on a brush specifically designed to smooth and shine your pal’s coat while keeping you from following them around with a hand vacuum or, not speaking from experience here, using a lint roller to take advantage of an afternoon sunbeam nap. With its wide design and easy-to-grip handle, this gentle brush is ideal for a wide variety of furry friends. Also it’s purple, so you know Prince would like it.