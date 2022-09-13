HP x360 33 G1 EE 11.6" ProBook (Refurbished) | $230 | StackSocial

If you’re just looking for a spare laptop for some basic web browsing, word processing, and email sending, there’s no need to shell out on a brand-new piece of hardware. Sometimes refurbished is the best option. T he HP x360 ProBook has an 11.6" display with 128GB of storage. and 8GB of RAM. Use it as either a laptop or a tablet thanks to the 360° keyboard which can fold back behind the display when not needed. It’s got a grade A refurbished rating meaning it will arrive in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing or scratches.