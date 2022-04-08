Good Smile Overwatch: D.Va (Academy Skin Version) Figma | $99 | Amazon



D.Va is, without a doubt, one of the most popular Overwatch characters. Hana Song has won the hearts of millions who play the game along with her mech. She has undoubtedly the best outfits; in fact, I was Cruiser D.Va for Halloween a few years ago. While her classic catsuit is still her most iconic, this Academy version is a close second . Right now, take $12 off this Good Smile Figma and let the South Korean cutie brighten your day.

The Good Smile Company has made a ton of quality and beautiful figures over the years; I’ve got a few of their Marvel ones. This figma of D. Va is no different. She’s six inches tall and comes with three face plates. D. Va also has a few accessories too : her light gun, her smartphone, and a bag of chips. The stand is included so you can make all kinds of fancy poses. She’s flexible, and her detail is impeccable for the size. She’s ready to mug for the camera, which she loves to do after a hard-earned win.