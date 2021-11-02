5-Cup Stainless Steel Bacon Grease Container | $10 | Amazon | Promo Code 17WZKSZ6



Advertisement

Those of us with long-term internet poisoning may still experience residual cringes at mentions of “bacon,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not a valuable component of a good meal. And since Amazon is selling this Aulett Home bacon grease container for $10, you can collect and store all of the grease you want for the rest of your life without ever having to pair it with the word “epic” again. Use promo code 17WZKSZ6 for savings of $12 and snag this 5-cup, easy-clean, stainless steel bacon grease container plus its strainer for 52% off. It’s a simple way to add genuine bacon flavoring to your favorite dishes and store oil to prep dishes for diets that, for whatever reason, promote that. Yum.