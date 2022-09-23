Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) - Neon Red/Neon Blue | $69 | Amazon

If you’ve had your Nintendo Switch since it launched in 2017, chances are you’re Joy-Cons have succumbed to the dreaded joystick drift. Depending on the game, this can range from being a minor inconvenience to making the experience unplayable. Perhaps it’s time to swap them out for a new set. Luckily, you don’t have to pay full price for a new set. The neon red and neon blue pair is $11 off at Amazon. Get back to playing with a working controller for just $$69.