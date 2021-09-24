Samsung Jet Bot Robot Vacuum | $499 | Samsung

Samsung just makes everything now, huh? Phones, tablets, watches, headphones, refrigerators, washing machines, office copiers, ultrasound machines, toilet seats, and entire medical center in South Korea, a theme park, and now vacuums I guess. The Jet Bot Robot Vacuum has intelligent power control meaning it is able to learn the layout of your house, optimize its suction power based on surface, and be tracked in real time though the app.



Advertisement

Samsung has been doing new deals every day this week and today this Jet Bot Robot Vacuum is $100 off.