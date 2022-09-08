Apple MacBook Air (M1, 256GB) | $899 | Amazon



This 13" retina display MacBook Air has dropped its price by $100. The 2020 model utilizes the M1 c hip which delivers 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation. It also do es it while using way less power. Our friends over at Gizmodo have called the M1 chip “extraordinary .” You’ll easily get up to 18 hours of battery life and it’s got 8GB of RAM with a 256 SSD. All three colors (gold, silver, and space gray) are discounted so you can get whichever adds that personal touch that’s right for you.