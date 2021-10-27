Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones | $100 | Target



Target is running a special discount on the Beats Solo³ w ireless h eadphones. For today only, you can snag a pair for $100 off. These typically go for $200 so you’re looking at a 50% savings on a solid over-the-ear audio experience. These headphones make use of Beats Fast Fuel which allows for up to 3 hours of playback on just 5 minutes of charging. The catch is the discount is only available for the rose gold option, but if that’s your look then there are no downsides.

