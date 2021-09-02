Resident Evil Village (PS4) | $45 | Amazon

Resident Evil Village (PS5) | $45 | Amazon

Resident Evil Village (Xbox) | $45 | Amazon



Here we go : you can finally get stepped on by the tall vampire lady. While my peers have advised readers to not be killed by Lady Dimitrescu, I’m here to say that it’s actually cool and good to be crushed to death by a tall vampire. Forget what the haters say ! Get trampled upon, friends ! It what she is there for. In fact, it appears Lady D has been stepping on the price of the game it self, crushing it down from $60 to a mere $45 on all consoles. Now prepare to perish under Lady D’s 17.3 inch shoes.

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/30/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/02/2021.