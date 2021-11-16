Pokémon Sword | $50 | Amazon

Having spent the past year catching up on all the games I missed since I stopped playing in college, I can tell you for a fact that the Pokémon franchise has gotten real weird with it in recent years. From Mega Evolutions to Z-Moves to Dynamaxing and Gigantamaxing (which are two different things, mind you), the lore is pretty much inscrutable at this point. Despite that, Pokémon Sword and Shield were a nice reset for the series after the breakout success of Pokémon Go. As much as I, admittedly, complained about the lack of a national Pokédex at first, putting in over 100 hours taught me to appreciate Max Raid Battles in the Wild Area, farming candies to power up my Pokémon faster, and kicking Hop’s ass over and over again. While its Shield counterpart is still full price, you can pick up Pokémon Sword and discover for yourself what the hell I’m talking about in your journey through the Galar region.

With Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl coming out this weekend, maybe you’ll want to see what more recent Pokémon games are like if you, like myself, are returning after an extensive hiatus.