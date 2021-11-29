Vornado VH202 Personal Space Heater | $30



We’re getting into the winter months meaning the cold weather is setting in. Creeping into our homes. While we have nothing to fend it off but a disconnected thermostat because our landlord sets the temperature for the whole building. Fear not. This personal space heater from Vornado is here to relieve your this winter and you can grab it for $10 off. Use it as a carrot on a stick to have your cats follow you around. Maybe this heat will even be the spark your two cats need to put their differences aside and sit in front of the warmth together. Anything is possible.