Save $1,200 on Samsung's 85-Inch QE1C QLED Flatscreen

Samsung has been the world’s number-one TV brand for a long time, so whenever they have a sale on flatscreens, we get excited. This discount slashes $1,200 from Samsung’s 85" QE1C QLED 4K TV, allowing you to take it home for $1,549.99. Not bad for an 85" TV with great specs, including incredible color volume, and contrast. (You can check out a couple of other ongoing Samsung TV discounts here, here, and here.)

85” Class QE1C QLED 4K | Up to $1,200 off | Samsung

In case you’re not familiar, QLED stands for “quantum dot LED TV,” according to Samsung. And CNET explains that it’s different than OLED, another acronym you’ll see often in flatscreen spec sheets : a QLED TV is essentially an upgraded LCD TV, with the addition of “quantum dots” that boost color reproduction. The TV in this deal lets viewers experience “a billion shades of unwavering color,” which sounds pretty good to us. Check out the sale and get $1,200 off now.