Samsung Just Slashed $1,400 From the Price of This 65” OLED TV

Samsung is really delivering with its back-to-school sale (see more deals here and here), and this discount is no exception: they just slashed the price of a 65" OLED S95B TV from 2022 by $1,400. That’s one of the steepest price adjustments we’ve seen anywhere on home theater equipment this season. And it brings the total price to just $1,600.

Samsung 65" Class OLED S95B TV | $1,400 off | Samsung

This is a great deal if you’re looking for a new, discounted flatscreen from one of the most reliable makers in the business. Samsung’s OLED technology has received tons of praise from sources like Wirecutter and Consumer Reports. And in addition to amazing picture quality, you’ll get a superb audio experience, a super-slim screen, and helpful features like the Samsung Smart TV and Gaming Hubs. Check out the deal now — $1,400 off for back-to-school season.