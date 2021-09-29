Sony A80J 77" XR OLED 4K Smart Google TV | $2,998 | Amazon

Not everyone has $4,000 to spend on a TV. I’d also wager that still not a lot of people have $3,000 to spend on a TV. But $3,000 is a lot less than $4000 and a deal is a deal. Amazon currently has the Sony A80J 77" XR OLED 4K Smart Google TV listed for $2,998. That’ s still a pretty penny, but it’s not like you aren’t getting a whole lot for this value. An enormous 77 inches across with an OLED XR display is a lot for your eyes to behold. And don’t worry. I won’t tell anyone how much you spent... just how much you saved.