Samsung's Super Bowl Savings Sends this Sound Bar to a New Lowest Price

If your Super Bowl Sunday plans include more than just yelling at the ref, it’s time to think about how it sounds, not just how it looks. Enter the Samsung HW-QS700F 3.1.2 Channel Soundbar , a sleek powerhouse that turns every big play into an audible moment worthy of the biggest screen in the house. With 3.1.2 channels and a wireless subwoofer that thumps the bass, this soundbar delivers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound that feels like the crowd is in your living room. It’s got HDMI eARC, Wi-Fi streaming, Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, and Q-Symphony tech that lets compatible TVs sing in harmony - perfect for catching every whistle, cheer, and halftime show surprise with cinematic clarity.

Now here’s the real game-changer: a 25% discount on this soundbar doesn’t just save you cash, it makes grabbing premium audio for game day downright smart. Imagine thirty-second ads sounding so crisp you actually want to hear them, or the stadium roar filling your space so authentically your couch feels like Field Level. Whether your crew is there for the commercials or the fourth-quarter comeback, this setup turns your living room into the kind of fortress where every nuance of the game feels live and every snack break can wait until the quarter breaks do. With the price trimmed and the performance amped, this Super Bowl you’re not just watching, you’re feeling the game. Score.